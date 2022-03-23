Far North: Two civilians killed in Boko Haram attack

Two members of the vigilance committee of the locality of Sandawadjiri were killed last night in an attack by the jihadists of the Boko Haram group.

According to Humanity Purpose, Boko Haram elements have incursioned into Sandawadziri, a commune in Kolofata in the Far North. This attack claimed the lives of two civilians in charge of the night protection of this locality. According to this source, the attackers looted several households.

A week ago, the town of Sandawadziri paid the costs of an attack by the Islamist sect. A civilian was killed in the incursion by Boko Haram fighters.

