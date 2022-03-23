Management: the Director General of Cename suspended from his duties

The Board of Directors of the National Centre for the Supply of Essential Medicines (Cename) has suspended Dr Vandi Deli from his duties as Director General of the said structure.

Bad time for Dr. Vandi Deli. At the request of the Board of Directors last week, the CEO of Cename was suspended from his duties for one month. He is therefore forbidden to access his office or his vehicle. Indeed, on March 21, the PCA, Belle Marie Mélanie accompanied by the police, affixed seals to the OFFICE of the DG. And for good reason, the head of Cename in office since 2020 is sanctioned for "disciplinary misconduct". According to a source who confided in the site L'urgentiste, "the Board of Directors has noted eight disciplinary faults against the DG".

At the same time, the Board appointed Dr. Souaibou (Director of Procurement at Cename) and Edoa Mvogo (Representative of the Ministry of Finance on the Board of Directors) to manage the day-to-day and financial affairs. In addition, the unfortunate would benefit from the support of the Minister of Health, Manaouda Malachie, who represents the technical guardianship of Cename.

Established in 1996, the Board of Directors of the National Central for the Supply of Essential Medicines is responsible for the implementation of the National Pharmaceutical Policy on the Supply of Essential Medicines and Medical Devices.

