Far North: the army repels an attempted incursion by Boko Haram in Guipéré

The village of Guipéré, in the commune of Mozogo was the target of an attack by Boko Haram elements on Sunday, February 20. The intervention of the Cameroonian army made it possible to repel this attempted incursion of suspected fighters of the Islamist sect.

The people of Guipéré, on the outskirts of Moskota, narrowly escaped the horrors of suspected Boko Haram gunmen. This was not the case for the village Guebede located in the municipality of Mora. On the night of February 19, Boko Haram fighters looted four households. And took away the sum of 6.5 million FCFA 6 cows and 7 sheep. On the human side, a teacher from the high school of Mémé was injured.

According to the NGO Humanity Purpose, a series of four terrorist group attacks in Mayo Moskota on February 18 left one person dead (in Mondoukoua). By the way, a hundred houses looted in 4 villages. The next day, the people of the Mondoukoua village fled these attacks to take refuge in Dzakourna, in the commune of Koza.