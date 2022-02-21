Epidemic: 1192 cholera cases recorded across the country

This is what emerges from the mapping of health districts affected by cholera just published by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The cholera epidemic continues to gain ground. To date, four regions are affected by the disease. A total of 1192 cases are recorded for 34 deaths.

According to OCHA data, the Southwest leads the most affected regions with 1,055 cases for 28 deaths. It is followed by the Littoral, 77 cases and 4 deaths. In the South, the UN organization has recorded 52 cases for two deaths. In the Far North, 8 people are sick with cholera and no deaths are to be deplored.

The country is facing a resurgence of cholera, the outbreak of which was declared in October 2021 in the South-West region. As of January 1, 2022, the epidemiological situation reported 1,102 reported cases and 32 deaths, according to Health Minister Manaouda Malachi. In one month, 92 new ones are registered for two more deaths.

