Far North: Army repels Boko Haram attack in Limani

On the night of March 12 to 13, around 10:30 p.m., Boko Haram attackers tried to attack the Limani BIR camp located in the commune of Mora, Far North region.

According to Sembe TV, the vigilance of the BIR elements made it possible to push the fighters of the Islamic sect from a distance. Three days earlier, the terrorist group suffered another failed incursion. The BIR soldiers in Amchidé also managed to repel an attack by the alleged attackers of the JAS faction. Boko Haram members will retreat to another corner of the locality and loot shops in the early hours of last Friday.

The village of Ldagwadza, in the commune of Mokolo, was not so lucky. On the morning of March 10, at around 2 a.m., Boko Haram fighters emptied an outpost of the security forces. Balance sheet, 1 soldier killed, 1 other wounded, several phones and war materials taken away. On the insurgent side, 02 bodies found dead.