Alert: cholera cases reported in Yaoundé

After the South-West, Littoral, South, North and Far North regions, it is the turn of the Centre region to be affected by the cholera epidemic.

Cholera is in the political capital. According to health journalist Olive Atangana, cases from the Biyemassi and Simbock neighborhoods have been reported. And a death recorded at Jamot Hospital on March 11. The last epidemiological situation report of March 10, 2022, reported 6 cases of cholera including one death in the Health Districts of Nkoldongo and Soa. .

For the moment, 24 health districts are affected, including 18 active for a case fatality rate of 2.96%. Since October 2021, 1888 cases and 55 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The South-West region remains the most affected with 1387 and 36 deaths. Between 3 and 9 March, the Minsanté registered 54 new ones. The Littoral has 10, with two deaths in the Nylon Health District while the Southwest Has 38.

The Ministry of Public Health has also launched awareness-raising and vaccination campaigns. In the most affected region, 842,100 doses of vaccines have already been administered as of March 7, 2022.