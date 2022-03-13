Shisha now banned from sale

The announcement was made by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji, in a letter he sent to the governors of regions on February 8, 2022.

The water pipe commonly known as "shisha" is now banned in Cameroon. The sale as well as its consumption in public and enclosed spaces are prohibited. This resolution emanates from the meeting held on January 19, 2022 at the Ministry of Public Health (Minsante) on the issue of shisha.

According to a recent study by Minsanté, nearly 46% of young Cameroonians are concerned by the consumption of shisha. A practice that is not without danger. The same study indicates that for a 45-minute session, we consume the equivalent of a cigarette and a half, carbon monoxide from 20 cigarettes, tar from 26 cigarettes and a volume of smoke from 40 cigarettes.