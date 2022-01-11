Far North: deaths recorded as a result of gunfire in Kousseri

A new tension erupted on Monday night between the security forces and the Arab Choa population in Kousseri.

More than ten hours have passed since the shots that rang out in Kousseri. There is no government communication that provides information on the events that took place there. However, according to well-established sources, an altercation between the police and the Choa Arab community is at the origin of this new disorder.

Indeed, the arrest of the former mayor of Makary, Acheik Djidda Amkress by elements of the security forces pushed the Choa Arabs to uprising. Gunshots, breaks and fires punctuated the night of January 10 in the city of Kousseri. Several deaths are to be deplored. According to whistleblower Nzui Manto, two soldiers died in this confrontation. They are Major Gendarme Marc Nkonso and Soldier Théophile Abena, serving with the Far North Legion.

According to the same informant, the son of the governor of the Far North region, Alioum Bakary and the daughter of the prefect of Logone and Chari lost their lives in these exchanges of fire.