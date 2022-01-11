Football: Abdouraman reaffirms the dissolution of the LFPC

According to the president of the Étoile Filante de Garoua, a structure, other than the LFPC will be created within the Fécafoot to organize the professional football championships.

Abdouraman Hamadou is clear. "Contrary to what is said (in the press), General Pierre Semengue has not been rehabilitated." In a note published on January 11 on his Facebook page, the football leader said that the president of the LFPC "will be appointed at the head of a structure that will be created within the Fécafoot to organize the professional football championships.

As a reminder, in 2020, several presidents of clubs supported by Fécafoot voted for the dissolution of the Cameroon Professional Football League (LFPC). They castigate mismanagement on the part of General Semengue and his team. A sentence rendered on August 12, 2021 by the CAS will rule in favour of Fécafoot in its conflict against the LFPC, dissolved by Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

