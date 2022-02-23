Northwest: two civilians shot dead in Bamenda by a soldier

On the afternoon of Tuesday, February 22, an army soldier opened fire on two civilians in the northwestern region of Bamenda.

It was a horrifying scene that happened in Bamenda. At around 4 p.m. yesterday Tuesday, two civilians were shot dead by an army soldier. The victims are a businessman named Ibrahim Tala and his friend Ncheh Henry.

After investigation, it appears that the two civilians had an altercation with the soldier in a hotel in the city, the three under the influence of alcohol. In a statement, the governor of the region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique confirmed the arrest of the soldier by the security forces.

