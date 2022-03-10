Batchenga-Ngaoundéré axis: 167.22 km received today

The Minister of Public Works (Mintp), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, received on March 10 the construction work of the Lena-Tibati-Ngatt route, 167.22 km long.

A new section has just been received on the national road No. 15 (Batchenga-Ngaoundéré). This is the 167.22 km long Lena-Tibati-Ngatt section, the construction of which cost 73.4 billion CFA francs.

On this same axis, the Batchenga-Ntui (21.3 km) and Yoko-Léna (45.241 km) sections have already been received in 2020. They were carried out to the tune of 57.71 billion FCFA. This brings to 233.77 the number of kilometers of road already paved on the Batchenga-Ngaoundéré corridor.

According to the Mintp, on this road to connect the center of the country, to the capital of Adamaoua, Ngaoundéré, 178.8 km are being built. But the Ngatt-Ngaoundéré section (185 km) is still unpaved so that the Batchenga-Ngaoundéré axis is completely paved.