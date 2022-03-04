Epidemic: already 50 cholera-related deaths

The Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachi has just published the situation of the regions affected by the cholera epidemic during the course of 20 to 28 February 2022.

The number of cholera-related deaths is on the rise. According to updated data from the Ministry of Health, 50 deaths are to be deplored in the four regions affected by the disease. The previous week, the Minsanté reported 44 deaths, or +6 deaths in one week.

Over the period from 20 to 28 February 2022, 169 new cases were reported, including 109 in the South-West, 59 in the Littoral and 1 in the South, informs the Minsanté. This makes a cumulative since October 2021 of 1,693 cases.

In the most affected South-West region, with currently 1,217 cases, a vaccination campaign was launched on 18 February. According to Manaouda Malachie, 187,831 people have already been vaccinated, or 84.3% of the target in this part of the country.

