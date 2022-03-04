Malika case: the Mimb camp will challenge the court decision

Martin Camus Mimb was found guilty of infringing privacy and sentenced to 4 months in prison with a fine of 500 thousand FCFA yesterday, March 3 by the Court of First Instance of Douala-Bonanjo.

The victim, Malika Beyemi will receive the sum of 20.3 million FCFA for prejuy on his image and the costs of the proceedings. A verdict that the lawyers of sports commentator Camus Mimb do not approve. And do not intend to stop there.

"We think the law has not been said. We have 10 days to appeal. A procedure that was postponed each time for 9 months was suddenly accelerated. We pay a fine for what? We will appeal today," said Um, a lawyer for the former head of Radio RSI in Douala.