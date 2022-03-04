Anglophone crisis: ADF separatist militia claims responsibility for Ekondo Titi attack

Lucas Ayaba Cho, president of the board of directors of the self-proclaimed state of Amazonia, relented the attack on Ekondo Titi which last Wednesday killed seven people, including the sub-prefect and the mayor of this locality.

The Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF) were behind the improvised explosive device attack in Ekondo Titi on 2 March. The commander of this militia, confirmed it yesterday Thursday through his Tweeter account. "In a joint operation, our forces eliminated the colonial mayor, the colonial sub-prefect and three others," Wrote Lucas Ayaba Cho.

In his statement, the secessionist declares to maintain this type of repression which aims to put an end to colonialism. "Colonialism is a crime against humanity and those affected have a responsibility to resist and defeat it. This is a plan of action that this generation has sworn to respect," he tweeted.

Lucas Ayaba Cho has been living in exile since 1993 after his expulsion from the University of Buea in the Southwest. He is one of the founders of the ADF militia in the English-speaking regions. The warlord's goal was to make the two English-speaking parts of the country independent.