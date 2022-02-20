Northern Region: the Regional Delegation of Health reduced to ashes

A fire ravaged the Regional Delegation of Public Health of the North in Garoua this Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Violent flames have engulfed the regional health delegation in the city of Garoua, according to the newspaper L'œil du Sahel. The fire broke out on 20 February causing significant material damage.

Dispatched to the scene, the elements of the 301st fire company of Garoua were able to control the flames. However, the origin of this fire remains unknown for the moment. But no loss of human life is to be deplored.

