Energy: the State wants to borrow 98 billion to build a power line between Nachtigal and Bafoussam

The Head of State, Paul Biya, signed on April 4, a decree empowering the Minister in charge of the Economy, to sign with the import-export bank of India (Eximbank-India), a loan agreement of 97.8 billion FCFA.

This loan will allow the construction of a 400 KV transmission line between the Nachtigal dam and the city of Bafoussam (West) At the same time, it will be a question of carrying out related works.

According to the Ministry of Water and Energy, this project aims to increase access to electricity in some areas, promote electricity interconnection with the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And facilitated the evacuation of energy from the various sources of future production such as the hydroelectric development of Nachtigal, Song Dong or Grand Eweng.

