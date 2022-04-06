Dr Roger Etoa: "The cholera that is emerging in our country is a public policy problem of access to drinking water"

The occupational and public health doctor, Roger Etoa was the guest of the morning of ABK Radio on April 6, 2022. During this broadcast, he decried the main cause of the cholera epidemic that is currently affecting five regions of Cameroon.

Delivered on April 5, 2022, the authorities receive

4,627 patients including 105 deaths across the country since the beginning of the epidemic in October 2021. Over the period from 23 March to 05 April 2022, 226 new cases including 02 deaths were recorded in the South-West and the Littoral. The two regions of Cameroon are the most affected by cholera, led by the South-West.

In the opinion of the medical profession, this resurgence of the disease is attributable to the dirty water. And to open defecation. "The cholera that is emerging in our country is a public policy problem of access to drinking water. In 1972, the population was estimated at more than one million and today in 2022 it is no more than 24 million and the volume in cubic meters of water is high," said Dr. Roger Etoa.

The provision of safe water and sanitation services is essential to fight cholera transmission, according to a WHO report dated 30 March. But in Cameroon, cholera continues to grow due to the lack of drinking water and hygiene. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) of Cameroon, in 2018 the rate of access to drinking water was 77% in urban areas, compared to 43.5% in rural areas.

