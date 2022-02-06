CAN 2021: CAF lifts the suspension of Marwan Mohamed Moustafa Dawoud

On the night of Saturday to Sunday, the appeal jury of the Confederation of African Football accepted the appeal of the Egyptians. The player Marwan Mohamed Moustafa Dawoud will be able to play the final of the CAN 2021 against Senegal.

The CAF Disciplinary Panel had imposed two matches of suspension on the Egyptian defender following the fight in the corridors of the stadium after the match against Morocco.

Following this decision, Egypt had filed an appeal with the umbrella body of continental football.

