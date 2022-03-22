Urban transport: towards the rise in the price of a taxi?

Taximen's unions are threatening to go on strike as early as March 29 if their demands are not considered by the government.

Taxi drivers want to increase the current transport cost from 250 F to 300F during the day and from 300 F to 350 F at night. This is one of the flagship demands of the National Federation of Professional Drivers' Unions of Cameroon (FNSPC). According to the cooperation, this increase will allow them to fight against the high cost of living.

In addition, composed of 15 unions, the FNSPC requests that the price of vehicle drain oil be revised downwards. But for the time being, the government has not yet taken a decision. "We know our government. They will wait three days before the start of the strike to call us to do the dilatory. But we are tired of these methods," warns Patrice Samen, president of the federation.

As a reminder, thanks to the threat of strike brandished by Cameroonian carriers in the aftermath of the rise in fuel and domestic gas prices from July 1, 2014, the Cameroonian government had proceeded to an increase in urban transport prices. The taxi service increased from 200 F to 250 F during the day, an increase of 25%.

