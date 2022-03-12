Electricity: reduction of energy consumption of industries for the benefit of households

The Minister of Water and Energy (Minée) instructs the director general of Eneo Cameroon, the rationing of "energy-intensive" companies from March 8 to allow the supply of electrical energy to households.

In this correspondence, the Minée invites the concessionaire of the public electricity service to "carry out daily load shedding of energy-intensive industrialists in the city of Douala and surroundings, up to 30 MW, in order to avoid rationing households", writes Minister Gaston Eloundou Essomba.

According to the member of the government, there appears a peak deficit of 30 MW in the South Interconnected Grid (RIS) which encompasses six out of 10 regions. And 16 MW in the Northern Interconnected Grid, which encompasses the three northern regions. This failure will result in significant rationing of thousands of households.

This decision follows the repetitive load shedding encountered in several cities of the country and related to the hydrological crisis that impacts the production of hydroelectric dams. Indeed in the RIS, the government attributes the electricity cuts by the decrease in the flow of water on the river Ntem feeding the turbines of the Memve'ele dam.