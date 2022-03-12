Social crisis: after teachers, health workers announce strike

The movement "We have too much support" (OTS), is transported in the health sector. Indeed, the medical profession will observe a strike slogan from March 16, 2022. According to the press release published yesterday, March 11 by OTS Santé, the Ministry of Health and representatives of professionals in the field could not agree to solve the multiple problems of the profession.

With this in mind, the movement says it is "unable to perform medical and paramedical acts at the risk of committing regrettable acts in the exercise of their functions. "However, the health staff reassures that the minimum service will be provided during these days of grumbling.

The latter are calling for, inter alia, the recruitment of temporary workers, who represent 70 per cent of the staff of health facilities and who work without pay; the non-payment of salary arrears, gratuity; lack of recognition.