Dead Chalk: The Government's Schemes for the Resumption of Classes

In a letter from the Minister of Territorial Administration addressed to the governors on 10 March, Paul Atanga Nji ordered them to strengthen communication around the measures taken by the President of the Republic to respond to teachers' requests.

Teachers are stuck on their position. The slogan of strike continues in high schools despite the resolutions issued by the Head of State. The OTS collective considers these measures taken in their favour unsatisfactory. Among these, the government intends to clear a debt of nearly 48 billion against 180 billion claimed by teachers.

Faced with the refusal to resume classes, the government wants to put pressure on both teachers and parents. This is how the Minat invites the prefects and sub-prefects "to carry out a field raid to ensure the effective resumption of classes in schools, and ask all actors of trust in the government. ", we learn.