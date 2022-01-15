Egypt-Guinea Bissau: half-hearted victory for the Pharaohs

Thanks to Mohamed Salah, Egypt managed to defeat the Lycaons (1-0), after a disputed goal by Guinea Bissau.

Second arduous day for carlos Quieroz's men. After bowing to Nigeria, Egypt struggled to convince against Guinea Bissau. The Pharaohs still manage to overcome the Lycaons thanks to Mohamed Salah (69').

Guinea Bissau held the Egyptian favourite in check. In the 82nd, Baldé managed to pierce the nets and the hopes of the Pharaohs fell into the water. Unfortunately, the referee invalidates this goal after consulting the VAR. For the third day, Guinea Bissau will face Nigeria and Egypt will face Sudan on January 19.