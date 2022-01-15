CAN 2021: Nigeria confirms its place in the knockout stages

The Super Eagles won easily (3-1) against Sudan, this Saturday in Garoua. They confirm their title of favorites for the 8th finals of this CAN 2021.

Nigeria largely dominated Sudan during the 2nd day of Group D, this Saturday in Garoua (3-1). From the 3rd minute, Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring of the match. On a free kick, Taiwo Awoniyi found the way to the net (45th). In the second half, the Super Eagles did not leave a repis to the Nile Crocodiles. Moses Simon gave his team a third goal (46th).

Aware of their superiority in the game, Nigerians came down their guard. Sudan gets a penalty on a foul by Ola Aina. Walieldin Khidir reduced the goal gap (70th). Final score (3-1). Winner of this meeting, the Nigerian selection with 6 points, qualifies for the knockout stages.