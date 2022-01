A large Guinness jumbo jet ends its course on the Broli company's booth. The accident takes place this morning at the place called Yassa in Douala.

Scene of carnage this morning in Yassa. Two employees of Broli Foods Africa (the production supervisor and a Virgil) are fatally struck by a truck at their place of service.

According to Nzui Manto, a Large Guinness jumbo jet crashed into the gatehouse of this food company. In this accident, the driver of the truck lost his life and his conveyor.