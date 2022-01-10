Algeria – Sierra Leone: the Fennecs swollen to block

The defending champions compete tomorrow against Sierra Leone. The Selection of Algeria carried out a training session today at the South Annex Stadium of Japoma in Douala.

Algeria will play their first match tomorrow against Sierra Leone. The reigning champions are ready to deliver a beautiful CAN 2021. "We arrive with a lot of ambitions to try to make a better CAN like in 2019," said Riyad Mahrez, captain of the selection, in a pre-match press conference.

Arrived yesterday on Cameroonian soil, the foals of Djamel Belmadi trained that same day at the South Annex Stadium of Japoma in Douala. The big absentees from this match are the players Zerrouki (covid positive), Feghouli (injured) and Bennacer (suspended).