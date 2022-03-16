Cameroon-Algeria: Song unveils the final list of Lions

The coach of the Indomitable Lions published this morning, a list of 27 players selected for the double confrontation against Algeria on March 25 and 29, 2022. These matches that count for the play-offs of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Indomitable Lions summoned to face the Algerians in the round trip of the 2022 World Cup play-offs are known. After a previous list of 38 players, Rigobert Song finally set his sights on 27 men.

On the other hand, we note the arrival of new faces who did not appear during the preselection. They are Wassu Patient, Jeando Fuchs, Gaël Ondoua and Kevin Soni. Binationals Enzo Ebosse and Sacha Boey were sidelined as well as Clinton Njié, Christian Bassogog and Fabrice Ondoa.

https://twitter.com/LIndomptables/status/1503983463787028481?s=19

