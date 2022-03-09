Fight against Boko Haram: Cameroonian soldier killed in Nigeria

A commando of the ISWAP faction attacked the multinational joint task force (MNJTF) camp in Woulgo, a Nigerian locality opposite Soueram, Fotokol commune. According to the Humanity Purpose platform, the attack took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Death toll: a Cameroonian soldier killed.

According to this source, the Nigerian army and the MNJTF inflict heavy defeats on Boko Haram factions (JAS and ISWAP). This pushes the jihadists to retreat to the Cameroonian borders. "Outposts must already prepare to face an upsurge of armed incursions," warns Humanity Purpose.

On the night of 7 to 8 March, suspected armed men from Boko Haram's JAS faction attacked the village of Kouyapé, Kolofata commune. Several houses were looted during this incursion. On the same night clashes took place in Amchidé between elements of the BIR and the ISWAP faction.