Memve'ele dam: production down 55%

The Memvele'e hydroelectric dam has experienced an unprecedented decline since the beginning of this year and now produces only 35 MW per day.

The Ntem River on which the Memve'ele hydroelectric dam is installed is experiencing low water at this time of year. The flow of this river increased to 43 m3/s in February, compared to 184 m3/s during flood periods. This has an impact on the electricity production of this infrastructure.

According to the newspaper Eco Matin, it went from 90% Mw per day to 35 Mw, a drop of 55%. Data that forced the Electricity Development Corporation (EDC) to deactivate a large part of the turbines in the dam.

In addition, this drop in electricity production at the Memve'ele site has, since last January, serious consequences on the South Interconnected Grid (Ris). Indeed, several localities in the Centre, Littoral, North-West, West, South and South-West regions are subject to repetitive load shedding.