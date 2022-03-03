Dead chalk: striking teachers intimidated by gendarmes in Yaoundé

At the Biyem-Assi high school located in the city of Yaoundé on Thursday, several gendarmes broke into the school to intimidate striking teachers.

Teachers have chosen the school environment to claim their rights. At the known repression of the streets in case of march, they decided to make "dead chalk". On the 9th day of the strike, teachers at the Biyem-Assi high school saw gendarmes break into their workplace.

In an amateur video circulating on the web, these gendarmes order teachers to go and demonstrate outside the school. An act of threat among several others of which the movement "We have supported too much" denounces since the beginning of the strike.

https://twitter.com/AnniePayep/status/1499392702898597891?t=qXg-QSK73QfE5N7xXQirOw&s=19