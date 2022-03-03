Health: towards the end of Covid-19 in Cameroon?

In recent weeks, active cases of Covid-19 have been declining and hospitalizations due to the disease are minimal.

According to today's updated epidemiological situation and published by health minister Manaouda Malachi, the country currently has 133 active cases of coronavirus compared to 228 last week.

On the hospitalization side, the figures are the lowest since the beginning of the health crisis in 2020. Throughout the country, the Minsanté declares 2 patients hospitalized including 1 on oxygen against 5 hospitalized a week ago for 4 patients under respiratory assistance.

This afternoon, France announced the suspension of the vaccination pass and the end of the mandatory mask wearing from March 14, 2022. Measures that will undoubtedly be applied in the coming days in Cameroon.

https://twitter.com/DrManaouda/status/1499374925710340096?t=q7Oi4whGCyd_9iNNvsB_3Q&s=19