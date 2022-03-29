Social crisis: clerks announce a strike

They plan to go on strike on 30 June 2022 to demand better working conditions and a career plan.

A strike notice was sent by a collective of clerks to the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute. In this correspondence, they list about fifteen grievances. These include "the immediate taking into account of the index grid of the corps of officials of the registries annexed hereto; the revaluation of the housing allowance, i.e. 25% of the basic salary according to the same index grid".

In the same vein, the registrars request full payment of the State's debt to the officials of the registries from 01 January 2012, the date of entry into force of the financial effects of the special status. In addition, they campaigned, among other things, for the immediate introduction of a dress premium in the allowances due to clerks; the direct repayment of his performance bonus into the salary of the registrar is also part of their demands.

This collective says it is open to dialogue. And invites the government to find resolutions to their demands before June 30, 2022. Otherwise, they will go on strike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

