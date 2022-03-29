Debt owed to teachers: the government is betting on a budget collective

The Head of State instructed the Minister of Finance to readjust the budgetary framework for the current financial year.

For the discharge of the debt owed to teachers, the government seems to have opted for a budgetary collective. In a letter sent on 21st March to the Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic announces this option.

"Given the unforeseen increase in the expenses of state staff for the year 2022, the head of state instructs the Minister of Finance to readjust the budget framework for the current year," the letter reads.

The expected budgetary framework comes as a result of an estimated debt of 181 billion FCFA owed to teachers. To this end, a series of measures is being instructed by the Head of State Paul Biya. We are talking about the payment next April of the non-housing allowance to teachers who are not beneficiaries of primary school. Then, will follow the clearance from July 2022, reminders relating to the payment of the non-housing allowance. From August 2022, it will be the payment of the financial effects resulting from the integration into the framework of the teachers of general education. And those of contract teachers who already have integration orders.

For this month of March, the Cameroonian government has implemented one of the demands of the striking teachers. This is a full payment of 20,449 teachers who were on 2/3 of their salary. In addition, 5,282 teachers received the non-housing allowance from which they were deprived.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

