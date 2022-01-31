Anglophone crisis: General No Pity's ex-girlfriend still in detention

Despite a december 15, 2021 decision of the South West Court of Appeal, granting her bail, Dame Antoinette Ngongso is still imprisoned.

Lawyers for General No Pity's ex-girlfriend denounce arbitrary detention. "We do not understand on what premise the State of Cameroon is still holding this woman with a breastfed baby. We call on the state to respect its own laws and release Ms. Antoinette," said her lawyer Ligenju Vitalis.

As a reminder, hoping to capture No Pity, the army proceeded to arrest his pregnant companion on October 2, 2021. Three years later, the Investigation Control Chamber of the South West Court of Appeal handed down the verdict of his release on bail. Against all odds, to this day, Antoinette Ngongso is still detained with her infant in Buea Central Prison.