Olembé drama: a sponsor of the CAN offers 90 million FCFA to the families of the victims

The Binance platform, specialized in cryptocurrency, follows the example of the Indomitable Lions by providing financial support to the families of the deceased of the Olembé stampede.

Through its foundation," Binance Charity will donate more than 90 million FCFA to the victims of the stampede that occurred at the Olembé stadium on January 24 to allow affected families to benefit from financial relief following the death of their loved ones. Our thoughts are with all families," the company said.

After this incident that left 8 dead and 38 wounded, Vincent Aboubakar and his teammates had their hands on their hearts by offering 50 million FCFA to the families of the victims.

https://twitter.com/binanceafrique/status/1487859584668778500?t=39-WtT71Ekt3UZvCM63M3A&s=19

can we read on the twitter account of the African branch of Binance, also sponsor of the CAN TotalEnergies Cameroon 2021.