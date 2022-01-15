Anglophone crisis: 4,000 civilians killed since 2016

This is the assessment established by Human Rights Watch's 2021 report on the Anglophone crisis that persists in the North-West and South-West regions.

Human Rights Watch estimates that since late 2016, at least 4,000 civilians have been killed in the North-West and South-West regions. According to its 2021 report on Cameroon, these abuses are committed by both separatist groups and security forces.

According to the organization, violent attacks on civilians by separatists have increased over the past four years. This marked the beginning of the crisis in the English-speaking regions. Abductions, torture, attacks with explosive devices and killings furnish the daily lives of Cameroonians in this part of the country.

One of the latest victims, Henry Kemende. The body of the homeless senator was found, riddled with bullets, on January 12 in the city of Bamenda. In the south-west, precisely in Buea, yet another clash this week between armed separatists and security forces has caused harm to the population.