CAN 2021: Will Sudan neutralize Nigeria?

The Nile Crocodiles face this afternoon Nigeria who are already at the top of Group D with 3 points, as part of the 2nd day of the group stage at the Roumde Adjia stadium.

Sudan is in search of victory today. The selection of Burhan Tia challenges the Super Eagles, winners of Egypt on the 1st day. With a point to its credit, the Sudanese team will try to hinder the Nigerians in their quest for the ticket of the knockout stages.

Nigeria, already three times African champion will not let it happen. Favorites, the men of Augustine Eguavoen will position themselves as dominant in this meeting. And why not, continue the competition without conceding a goal.

In a pre-match press conference, the Nigeria coach gave his point of view on tonight's match. "We don't expect every game to be good. But, we will try to win game after game. Our goal at the moment is to qualify for the 16th final. No team in the competition should be minimized."