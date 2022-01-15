CAN 2021: reorganized working hours

The government has made the decision to shorten working hours. Opportunity given to workers to attend football matches in the various sites selected for the CAN 2021.

Good news for football fans. On 15 January, the first ministry issued a press release on the reorganization of working hours in the public sector. The same applies to school and academic activities. The objective of this reorganization is to allow Cameroonians to attend the matches of the African Cup of Nations.

Indeed, from January 17 to February 4, 2022, classes in public schools will end at 1 p.m. For workers, working hours will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A new strategy initiated by the government among many others, to fill the stadiums.