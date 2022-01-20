Covid-19-vaccination: the government introduces the booster dose

The Minister of Public Health invites vaccinated people to work on their immunity by taking a booster dose.

Fully vaccinated Cameroonians can now take a new dose of vaccine after six months against the coronavirus. "To continue to be protected, anyone aged 18 and over, normally vaccinated, can now, in accordance with the indications of the WHO and our Scientific Council, take a booster dose after 06 months, to boost their immunity against Covid-19.", informs Minister Manaouda Malachie.

In the same vein, the health authority states that the health coverage of the CAN on Cameroonian soil 2021 remains maximum to limit the spread of Covid-19.