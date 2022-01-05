Covid-19: Manaouda Malachie contests the so-called "Cameroonian" variant

In a statement published yesterday, January 4, the Minister of Health said that this Cameroonian variant has no status of scientific evidence.

The Minister of Health is clear. The discovery of a variant called "Cameroonian" is a media buzz. According to Manaouda Malachie, "The preliminary analysis of the data presented shows major shortcomings in the methodological approach leading to the resulting assertions. As a result, these documents have at this stage no status of scientific evidence.».

At this date, no national and international health authority confirms the veracity of the work carried out by the French institute that discovered it. For now, the variant that would have a Cameroonian origin named B.1.640.2.

To this end, on the eve of the CAN, the Minister of Health reassures public opinion of the rigor of the surveillance measures related to the pandemic. To have access to the different stages, it is mandatory for supporters to fully vaccinate.As well as the presentation of a negative PCR or antigen test dating back at least 24 hours.