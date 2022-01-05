CAN 2021: 9 cases of Covid-19 in the Lions of Teranga

Six members of the management and three players of the Senegalese selection tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The Coronavirus is invited into the den of the Lions of Teranga. Indeed, a statement published today announces the bad news. The Senegalese Football Federation informs that three players and six members of the Lions technical staff are positive for the pandemic.Tests carried out after the flag-presentation ceremony at the presidential palace in Dakar confirmed the positive cases.

"The Senegalese Football Federation informs that at the end of the last RT PCR Tests carried out yesterday night, on the return from the flag presentation ceremony by the Head of State, the results of three (03) Players (Pape Matar SARR, Nampalys MENDY and Mame Baba THIAM, and six (06) members of the management came back POSITIVE", reads in the note.

The Senegalese federation assures to take all the measures so that these asymptomatic players can join Bafoussam. At least, as soon as they are tested negative. Their arrival on Cameroonian soil is however scheduled for January 5.