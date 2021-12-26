COVID-19: hospitalizations on the rise

In the space of a week, there are 39 new hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic according to up-to-date data from the Ministry of Health (Minsanté).

The number of people positive for COVID-19 and hospitalized is increasing in the country. The epidemiological situation made public today by the Minister of Health (Minsanté), Manouada Malachie, reports 81 hospitalized cases, including 24 on oxygen. Figures up by 39 cases unlike last week (42 cases including 20 under respiratory assistance).

To date, 108,676 people have tested positive for the corona virus, an increase of 650 cases in one week. There are also 106,050 cases cured against 105,735. This represents an estimated case fatality rate of 1.7% against 97.8% cure rate. According to the Minsanté, vaccination coverage is estimated at 6%.

https://twitter.com/DrManaouda/status/1475053943172612096

Cameroon is in a race against time when it comes to the fight against COVID-19. Indeed, the country organizes between January 9 and February 6 the Africa Cup of Nations 2021. In this period of emergence of the Omnicron variant, European clubs hoped to cancel the competition. One of the pretexts found was the global health situation. All components of the country opposed this pressure. Strong measures have been taken to counter the spread of the virus.

Thus, to enter the stages, one must have obtained one's two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, it is necessary to present a PCR test of less than 3 days or rapid of less than 24 hours.

Vaccination is not popular in Cameroon. Last week's figures indicate that less than 6% of the population has been vaccinated.