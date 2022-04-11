Douala-Maroua axis: 66 road checkpoints slow down traffic

Following numerous denunciations, the Minister of Defense (Mindef) invites the Minister of Territorial Administration (Minat) to reduce the checkpoints on the Douala-Maroua corridor.

Traffic struggles to be fluid on the Douala-Maroua axis. It is attributable to 66 checkpoints, including 39 irregular checkpoints. "This multiplicity of posts is a real ordeal for the users of this road axis, and often prescribed by some local administrative authorities," reveals Joseph Beti Assomo, Mindef.

In correspondence dated April 5, 2022, the Minister of Defense invites the Minat to reduce these checkpoints "in order to improve the fluidity and quality of service on this corridor." This relief concerns the two regions on the sections Douala-Kousseri, Maroua-Garoua, Ngaoundéré-Garoua, Ngaoundéré-Bertoua, Yaoundé-Bertoua and Yaoundé-Douala.

