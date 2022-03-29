World Cup 2022: Cameroon qualified!

Cameroon win 2-1 against Algeria tonight and qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He was less of a one. While Algeria thought they had done the hardest, Toko Ekambi popped up in the area to score from the right (120+4'). Despite the tie (2-2) on both matches, the Indomitable Lions qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

With the goal of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the first half (22'), the foals of Rigobert Song impose an extension this Tuesday night. But by stumbling several times against André Onana, Ahmed Touba offers an opportunity of hope (118') to the Fennecs.

https://twitter.com/CRTV_web/status/1508931646489247757?t=-77G4DLOxAwFikIr-gsyTg&s=19

With this victory at the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Algeria, Cameroon snatches its eighth ticket for the World Cup. Vincent Aboubakar and his teammates will be present at the World Cup which begins on November 21, 2022 in Qatar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

