Cholera outbreak: 88 new cases in 7 days

Between 14 and 20 February 2022, 88 new cases of cholera and 4 deaths were recorded by the Public Health Emergency Operations Coordination Centre.

The cholera epidemic continues to spread. The South-West region remains the most affected with 53 new (2 deaths) cases between 14 and 20 February. Next comes the Littoral, 24 cases (2 deaths), the South 8 cases and the North 1 case. For a total of 88 cases and four deaths in one week.

To date, 1574 cases of the disease have been reported in the five active regions. The affected age range varies from 0 to 89 years. And 44 deaths are recorded for an estimated case fatality rate of 2.8%.

