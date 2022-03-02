Teachers' strike: OTS excluded from talks with government

In a letter of denial, the collective "We have supported too much" (OTS) informs public opinion that the movement did not take part in the meeting held at the first ministry on March 1, 2022 with members of the government.

The movement behind the teachers' strike was excluded from the talks held at the Prime Minister's Office yesterday Monday. However, OTS said it had taken note of the resolutions reached at the end of that meeting. And "welcomes the government's efforts in solving the problems posed by teachers but regrets the fact that it has not been involved in these exchanges. As a result, it does not assume any signature at the bottom of this press release and bearing the mention 'OTS'", informs the collective.

The striking teachers maintained the slogan until solutions were found to their demands. For this second week of strike, the collective "We have supported too much" has decided to boycott the evaluations n°4. Thus, students will not be supervised and the tests already evaluated will not be corrected.

