Fight against cholera: a vaccination campaign

The Minister of Health announced on Thursday the launch of a vaccination campaign against cholera that will take place from 8 to 12 April 2022.

The cholera epidemic is gaining ground. To date, more than 4,000 patients including a hundred deaths are recorded in the five affected regions. In response to the disease, the Ministry of Health intends to vaccinate the population. A vaccination campaign will cover three regions of the country, namely the South-West, the Littoral and the South.

A total of 852,000 vaccines of the brand "Euvichol" will be administered during the first phase, it is learned. According to the Minister of Public Health, "Euvichol is a bivalent oral vaccine prepared from the closely related serogroups O1 and O139. The vaccine works by introducing a small amount of choker bacteria and non-toxic components of the cholera toxin into the body."

https://twitter.com/CRTV_web/status/1512050140588265479?t=KDKeL8PYM6XqFOoA-fKDtQ&s=19

