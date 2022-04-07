Fight against cholera: a vaccination campaign

The Minister of Health announced on Thursday the launch of a vaccination campaign against cholera that will take place from 8 to 12 April 2022.
The cholera epidemic is gaining ground. To date, more than 4,000 patients including a hundred deaths are recorded in the five affected regions. In response to the disease, the Ministry of Health intends to vaccinate the population. A vaccination campaign will cover three regions of the country, namely the South-West, the Littoral and the South.
A total of 852,000 vaccines of the brand "Euvichol" will be administered during the first phase, it is learned. According to the Minister of Public Health, "Euvichol is a bivalent oral vaccine prepared from the closely related serogroups O1 and O139. The vaccine works by introducing a small amount of choker bacteria and non-toxic components of the cholera toxin into the body."