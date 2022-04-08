Salmonella contamination: Ferrero says Kinder products made in Cameroon are not affected

After the announcement of the withdrawal from the market of certain lots of Kinder products in Cameroon, the company Ferrero Cameroon publishes an information note.

In this statement, the company informs that the products suspected of salmonella contamination (Kinder Surprise, Schoko-Bons and Mini Eggs) have not been introduced into Cameroon.

"In the event that these products are present in Cameroon, they have not been sold by Ferrero Cameroon," the company says. To this end, Ferrero advises consumers who could have bought these products not to consume them. But to keep them and contact his consumer support team by email.

The chocolate manufacturer also announces that kinder Joy chocolate sold in Cameroon is made locally. And is not targeted in the list of products to be removed from the shelves.

In France since Monday, Ferrero is organizing a recall of batches of Kinder products likely to be contaminated with salmonella. In this country, 21 cases of salmonellosis have been reported. According to Santé Publique France, the 15 people interviewed all say they have consumed Kinder chocolates made in the same Belgian factory in the days before the infection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

