North-West: the revolt of the populations against the separatists annoys

Several residents of Oku in the North-West region went after separatist fighters on March 5 in their locality. Protests that the separatists did not appreciate.

For the secessionist leaders, Oku elites would have supported the populations in order to rebel against them. In retaliation, a number of protesting men and women were captured and beaten on 6 April. Separatist groups say they are ready to go further. Because the instruction is now to "shoot to kill".

"I must categorically affirm that this is a war, not a political playground. When Cameroonian forces begin to mingle with civilians, using them as decoys to attack Ambazonian forces, the instruction is to shoot to kill. Amba camps are red zones. The people of Oku must tell Yang that it's over," said activist Mark Bareta.

https://twitter.com/MarkBareta/status/1511782758766592013?t=jbohXl-57i5Z7gdZthtXfg&s=19

