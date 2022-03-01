Dead chalk: higher education teachers support strike

The National Union of Higher Education Teachers (SYNES) informs public opinion in a statement published on 28 February 2022 of its support for the collective "We have supported too much".

Higher education teachers are in solidarity with the cause defended by their colleagues in secondary school. In the same vein, they call on the government to find solutions to the demands of their counterparts.

In addition, the union reveals that higher education teachers are also deprived of certain rights. In this statement, they inform that the state owes them a "colossal" academic debt. And that in case of non-payment, they will also start a strike.